Bengals RB Giovani Bernard bids Cincinnati farewell

CINCINNATI — Running back Giovani Bernard, who spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is saying farewell to the Queen City.

After the Bengals released Bernard Wednesday, Bernard took to Instagram Friday to thank the team, the Brown family and the fans.

"To every person that rocked that #25 jersey whether on game day or just an evening stroll by the Banks, you've made a Haitian kid from South Florida grateful for it all," Bernard wrote.

"And to #WhoDey Nation, from embracing the mini van to watching the stache grow to unreasonable length, I'm forever grateful to you all. And most importantly thank you to the man above for your undeserving grace on my life. Cheers to you Cincy! #JL What's next?" wrote Bernard.

The Bengals drafted Bernard with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. That year, the former University of North Carolina standout made the NFL All-Rookie Team.

In 115 games with Bengals, he rushed for 3,697 yards, had 22 touchdowns and made 342 receptions, the most in franchise history for a running back.

Bernard currently holds the record for the second-most reception yards of any Bengals running back (2,867) behind James Brooks (3,012).

