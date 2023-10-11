Bengals QB Joe Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week after Week 5 victory over Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his performance in the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Burrow had his best performance of the season, earning him the honor for the first time this season on the back of 36 of 46 pass attempts completed, 317 yards and three touchdowns. All those stats led Burrow to post a 108.1 passer rating.

FedEx will donate $2,000 in Burrow's name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied to a needs-based scholarship.

Burrow threw more touchdowns in this one game that he had all season after struggling to recover from a calf injury. His mobility returned in the west coast trip, which helped the Bengals secure a much-needed win over the Cardinals, 34-20.

Ja'Marr Chase was also honored with player of the week honors for the AFC after hauling in 15 of Joe Burrow's passes for 192 yards and all three of Burrow's touchdowns. He led all NFL players in catches during Week 5.

His 15 receptions surpassed former Bengals wide receiver Carl Pickens previous team record of 13, which he set on Oct. 11, 1998.

Other than breaking the Bengals franchise record, Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to register at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

One of Chase's receptions in the game was less than two minutes into the second half, when Burrow connected with Chase for a 63-yard touchdown. The 63-yard touchdown was the Bengals longest since Burrow and Chase connected for a 72-yard reception against Kansas City in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

The Bengals will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.