Bengals put OT Fisher on injury list, bring back Andre Smith

4:47 PM, Nov 29, 2018

Andre Smith, #71, has returned to the Bengals after a stint with the Minnesota Vikings. The Bengals are hoping Smith can help shore up and offensive line that lost Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler to free agency.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals put offensive tackle Jake Fisher on injured reserve with a back injury Thursday and brought back Andre Smith for his third stint in Cincinnati.

Fisher filled in for injured left tackle Cordy Glenn during a 35-20 loss to the Browns on Sunday and got hurt, leaving the Bengals (5-6) with no depth on the line. Glenn, who also has a back injury, hasn't practiced this week as Cincinnati gets set to host Denver (5-6).

Smith was the Bengals' first-round pick in 2009 and played seven seasons in Cincinnati before going to Minnesota in 2016. He returned to the Bengals for the 2017 season and wasn't signed to a new deal. He played for Arizona and was waived on Monday.

