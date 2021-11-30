Bengals player keeps "Mic Cart" involved during Zoom interviews

CINCINNATI — The Bengals Mic Cart has become a cult hero of sorts among fans.

During player interviews, media members place their microphones on a cart which is rolled-up to the player who is speaking.

Fans caught glimpses of the mic cart in images on social media, and made it an instant phenomenon.

The mic cart even has its own Twitter page.

.@JonahGWilliams only spitting facts. I’m the greatest thing that has ever happened to this organization.



Eat your heart out @joethomas73.💪🏻🐅#RuleTheJungle #WhoDey https://t.co/gP23LNOZcH — Bengals Mic Cart (@BengalsMicCart) November 29, 2021

On Monday, media interviews were conducted on Zoom.

Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was determined to make sure the mic cart still had its place in Monday's interview.

During the interview, he repeatedly took drinks from his coffee mug, which had a photo of the mic cart on the side.

WCPO Sports Anchor Caleb Noe inquired about the mug.

"I felt a little bit empty inside; felt like I was missing something," said Williams.

Williams said the coffee mug was a birthday gift from his brother.

"I had to make sure the cart makes an appearance in every press conference," said Williams. "Even when we're not at the stadium."

The Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 on Sunday. They play at home again this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.