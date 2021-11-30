Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals player keeps "Mic Cart" involved during Zoom interviews

Jonah Williams kept the mic cart involved on Zoom
items.[0].videoTitle
Bengals Mic Cart makes non-stadium appearance
jonah williams mic cart img.jpg
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 19:20:45-05

CINCINNATI — The Bengals Mic Cart has become a cult hero of sorts among fans.

During player interviews, media members place their microphones on a cart which is rolled-up to the player who is speaking.

Fans caught glimpses of the mic cart in images on social media, and made it an instant phenomenon.

The mic cart even has its own Twitter page.

On Monday, media interviews were conducted on Zoom.

Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was determined to make sure the mic cart still had its place in Monday's interview.

During the interview, he repeatedly took drinks from his coffee mug, which had a photo of the mic cart on the side.

WCPO Sports Anchor Caleb Noe inquired about the mug.

"I felt a little bit empty inside; felt like I was missing something," said Williams.

Williams said the coffee mug was a birthday gift from his brother.

"I had to make sure the cart makes an appearance in every press conference," said Williams. "Even when we're not at the stadium."

The Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 on Sunday. They play at home again this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.