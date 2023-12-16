Bengals corner Mike Hilton picks off Nick Mullens, Vikings lead Bengals 7-3

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Jungle taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

After a 1-yard touchdown, the Vikings lead the Bengals 7-3.

Desperately needing a momentum shift, Bengals corner Mike Hilton picked off Vikings QB Nick Mullens at the goal line securing a stop for the Bengals.

What we like to see 👏#ProBowlVote x Mike Hilton pic.twitter.com/SDXITDQNHf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Bengals corner D.J. Ivey was carted off the Bengals sideline after an apparent non-contact knee injury. Ivey was visibly emotional and could not bend his left knee. The Bengals declared him OUT for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: CB DJ Ivey has a left knee injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Earlier, Bengals tackle DJ Reader was carted off the field in the first quarter after an injury. He was ruled OUT for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: DT DJ Reader has a right knee injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

After a 34-yard field goal from kicker Evan McPherson, the Bengals struck first.

The Bengals are coming off a strong 34-14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, while the Vikings are coming off a grueling, and boring 3-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saturday's game is pivotal for both teams' playoff dreams. The Vikings (7-6) are currently second in the NFC North, while the Bengals (7-6) are still last place in the AFC North.

Saturday's game is also a battle of two of the top receivers in the NFL. Former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both alongside Joe Burrow helped the Tigers win a national title in 2019, are playing against each other for the first time since the 2021 season-opener in Cincinnati.

Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring injury before returning last week with the Vikings. Despite his long-awaited return, Jefferson left the game in the second quarter due to a chest injury. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and officially ruled active ahead of the game.

Bengals QB Jake Browning, who was a backup for Minnesota from 2019 to 2021, has had two strong showings since Burrow had his season-ending wrist injury. Against the Colts, Browning threw 18 for 24 and 275 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The week prior he threw 32 for 37 and 354 yards and 1 touchdown and zero interceptions.

The Vikings will be working with QB Nick Mullens after Josh Dobbs has had multiple lackluster games. Last week against the Raiders, Dobbs threw 10 for 23 and 63 yards, but he threw zero interceptions.

Overall, the Vikings and Bengals are tied 7-7 in matchups, but the Bengals have come out on top 7-1 when playing in Cincinnati.

The Bengals and Vikings kickoff at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium. You can watch the game on WCPO 9.