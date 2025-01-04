Bengals look to continue win streak with regular-season finale victory over Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Cincinnati Bengals are rounding out the regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals (8-8) are riding a four-game winning streak, having most recently come out on top of a nail-biting overtime thriller against the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers — who have clinched an AFC playoff spot — are heading into Saturday's game riding a three-game losing streak.

Joe Burrow is heading into Saturday's season finale playing the best football of his career. He holds an NFL record of eight straight games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also currently leads the NFL in completions (423), passing yards (4,641) and touchdown passes (42).

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also riding a high this season, currently vying for the receiving triple crown — the league leader in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Cincinnati is also still clinging onto a shred of hope for a playoff berth. The Bengals need to beat the Steelers (10-6), and both the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos need to lose Sunday.

Multiple key players for Cincinnati — including running back Chase Brown and wide receiver Tee Higgins — are also questionable heading into Saturday night's game.

The Bengals and Steelers kickoff in Acrisure Stadium at 8 p.m.

Follow along: