Bengals continue to show offensive momentum with Joe Mixon TD, lead Bills 14-7

CINCINNATI — It's Sunday Night Football time, Who Dey Nation.

Despite a quick recovery touchdown from the Bills after the Bengals' explosive opening drive, Cincinnati replayed the favor. Running back Joe Mixon got his third touchdown of the season with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

From one Joe to another 🤝#BUFatCIN | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/1nXfCGokC5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2023

The Bengals struck first on their opening drive of the game. Burrow connected with tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 7-yard touchdown pass. That marked Smith Jr.'s 10th career touchdown and first as a Bengal.

The Bengals are hoping to secure their fourth straight win as they go head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals (4-3) are coming off a dominating 31-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a game where Cincinnati — specifically Joe Burrow — looked the best they have all season.

The Bills (5-3) are coming off a 24-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cincinnati has won five of the last seven meetings between the two teams, with Cincinnati knocking the Bills out of playoff contention in their last matchup.

Sunday's game also marks the first time the Bills have returned to Paycor Stadium will Damar Hamlin since the safety suffered cardiac arrest at the stadium in January 2023.

If the Bengals win tonight, all four AFC North teams — Bengals, Ravens, Steelers and Browns — are set in playoff spots heading into Monday night.

The Bengals and Bill kickoff at Paycor Stadium at 8:20 p.m.

You can follow along below: