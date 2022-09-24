Bengals look for 1st victory, while Jets come off stunning W

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2019 when they opened 0-11 before beating New York in Week 13.

The Bengals (0-2) have fought back to the verge of winning after being down by at least two touchdowns in both of their losses this season. The Dallas Cowboys won last week's game on a 50-yard field foal as time expired.

The Jets snapped a 13-game losing streak in the month of September going back to 2018 with their 31-30 victory at Cleveland last week. New York was down by 13 with 1:55 remaining but Joe Flacco and the Jets rallied to win. The win marked the first time a team overcame a deficit of at least 12 points inside the final two minutes of regulation to win since Chicago overcame a 14-point deficit to also beat Cleveland in overtime in Week 8 of the 2001 season.

If the Jets win Sunday, it'll be their first time winning at least two of their first three games to start a season for the first time since 2015.

In their last meeting, the Jets beat the Bengals 34-31 on Oct. 31, 2021.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times in just two games, which shows signs that the Bengals' new O-line is struggling to gain chemistry. In his appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow threw four interceptions, but he didn't have one against the Cowboys.

Burrow's longest completion this season has been a 24-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase in the season opener against the Steelers.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had his breakout performance in the Jets' win at Cleveland. Wilson caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns — including the winner with 22 seconds left.

The biggest matchup Sunday will be the Bengals O-line versus the Jets D-line. The Jets' defensive line may be its biggest strength despite three sacks so far this season, and with Cincinnati's O-line struggles that may be where New York can make its move.

In terms of injuries, Bengals RT La'el Collins didn't practice all week due to a back injury and was questionable to play. TE Drew Sample is out indefinitely with a knee injury, and LB Germaine Pratt is doubtful with an injured knee as well.

On the Jets front, TE C.J. Uzomah — who played his first seven seasons with the Bengals — missed last week with a hamstring injury but is expected to play this week. QB Zach Wilson is ramping up activity while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, but will sit out a third straight game.

The Bengals take on the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.