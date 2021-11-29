Bengals' Joe Mixon nominated for Player of the Week award

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award after the Bengals 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Mixon had 28 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's win, which moved the Bengals ahead of the Steelers for second place in the AFC North, a game behind the Baltimore Ravens.

Also nominated were Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette, who rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Indianapolis, and San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell who rushed 27 times for 133 yards and one touchdown in a win over Minnesota.

