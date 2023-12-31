Bengals hoping to keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's an AFC title game rematch — and it's also a must-win game for the Bengals in Kansas City.

The Bengals (8-7) have won three of their last four games to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive, but they desperately need to beat the Chiefs (9-6) to give themselves that chance.

Both the Bengals and Chiefs are looking for a bit of redemption after losses in Week 16. Cincinnati fell to the Steelers 34-11, while the Chiefs fell to the Raiders 20-14 on Christmas Day.

Jake Browning, who has played well in Burrow's place, threw three interceptions against the Steelers. However, Las Vegas returned a fumble for a TD and got a pick-6 from Patrick Mahomes on consecutive wins in that loss for the Chiefs.

The Bengals will have star receiver Ja'Marr Chase back after he's been ailing a shoulder injury. In the past, Chase has obliterated the Chiefs, including a game in 2022 where he caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Bengals corner Cam Taylor-Britt is also back after he was cleared to return from an ankle injury that placed him on injured reserve.

Kansas City starters WR Kadarius Toney and LT Donovan Smith were ruled out against Cincinnati. Running back Isiah Pacheco was questionable throughout the week but has cleared concussion protocol.

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff at 4:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. Follow along below: