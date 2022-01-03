Bengals have slim chance of homefield advantage in playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals have a four-percent chance of winning homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs.

That's the odds according to ESPN, with the Bengals heading into the NFL's first-ever week 18 and finishing its first 17-game season on Sunday.

ESPN projected the Bengals - if they can beat the Browns - would likely play the Indianapolis Colts at home in the first round. But there is other scenarios in which the Bengals could slip into the AFC's top seed.

Right now, the AFC playoff chase looks like this. Teams in bold have clinched a playoff spot:



Tennessee Titans (11-5), clinched AFC South. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5), clinched AFC West. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6), clinched AFC North. Buffalo Bills (10-6), clinched playoff game, the Bills at 95 percent to clinch AFC East according to ESPN. New England Patriots (10-6), clinched playoff game, the Patriots have a 5 percent chance to clinch the AFC East according to ESPN. Indianapolis Colts (9-7), have 85 percent chance of clinching Wildcard spot according to ESPN. L.A. Chargers (9-7), have 58 percent chance of clinching Wildcard spot, according to ESPN. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7), have 51 percent chance of clinching playoff sports, according to ESPN.

For the Bengals to get the top seed, this is what CBSSports.com said the Bengals need to have happen:



The Bengals beat the Browns, the Tennessee Titans (the current No. 1 seed) lose at the Texans on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs lose at the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots lose. The Bengals beat the Browns, the Titans lose at the Texans, the Buffalo Bills win at home against the New York Jets, and the Chiefs lose at the Broncos.

The Bengals have a better AFC record than the Bills, which is why they are a spot ahead of Buffalo.

WCPO: Bengals beat Chiefs, clinch AFC North and head to playoffs for first time since 2015