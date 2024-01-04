Bengals go bowling: Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson heading to 2024 Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI — Two players will represent the Bengals in the 2024 Pro Bowl this February.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were voted to the AFC team for this year's Pro Bowl, the third straight selection for both players.

Chase leads all Bengals receivers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season. His 96 catches in 15 games this year are the most by a Cincinnati player since A.J. Green recorded 98 catches in 2013. His 1,197 receiving yards make him the eighth player in NFL history to reach 1,00 yards in each of his first three seasons.

The 23-year-old is also the fifth Bengals player to receive Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons, following Green, Cris Collinsworth, Isaac Curtis and Bob Trumpy.

Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen also made the AFC roster.

Hendrickson joins Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett as defensive ends selected to the team. The 29-year-old out of Florida Atlantic has a career-high 17 sacks, recording at least one full sack in each of his last seven games.

Since he joined the Bengals, Hendrickson has 52.5 sacks in the regular season — third-most in the NFL in that span behind Garrett and T.J. Watt.

While Chase and Hendrickson are the only Bengals who made the roster, running back Joe Mixon is listed as a first alternate and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a third alternate. They'll participate in the games if a player voted ahead of them cannot play due to injury or their team's involvement in the Super Bowl.

This year's Pro Bowl Games take place Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The action will air on WCPO 9 and ESPN.