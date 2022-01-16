Bengals defeat Raiders for first playoff win in decades

CINCINNATI — They finally did it. The Bengals broke the longest drought in professional sports when they won a playoff game for the first time in more than 30 years Saturday night, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

The game was the first time the two teams have met in the postseason since January 1991, when the Raiders started the Bengals' losing streak.

The Cincinnati Bengals are still in the hunt for their first Super Bowl championship.

While this squad has already captured the hearts of fans everywhere, Bengals greats like Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz said Cincinnati's young core has the chance to go even further.

"I wouldn't doubt that they can be an '81 Bengals team, or an '88-89 Bengals where no one gave them a shot and [they] run the table," Muñoz said.

Joe Walter, another Bengal who played the last time Cincinnati won a playoff game, said it is easy to see how the team can continue to exceed expectations with talent like rookie Ja'Marr Chase.

"If you remember, he came in and said, 'I'm gong to break all kinds of records.' Well, he's already done that as a rookie," Walter said. "And you know, put that with Uzomah, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Mixon — that whole group right there, I would hate to be a defensive coordinator."

Cincinnati's next opponent depends on the results of (3) Bills vs. (6) Patriots and (7) Steelers vs. (2) Chiefs. The top-seeded Tennessee Titans will take on the lowest seed, with the other two teams facing each other. The Bills and Patriots play Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on CBS. The Steelers and Chiefs play Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

