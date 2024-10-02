Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Trey Hendrickson has had 'positive' progress since neck injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are gearing up to take on the Baltimore Ravens — their first AFC North opponent of the season — and it's unclear if standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson will suit up for the game.

The defensive end was ruled out in Cincinnati's win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday after he suffered a neck stinger in the second half.

On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor said the Hendrickson's injury was "hard to say," but that the 29-year-old has had "positive" progress.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Hendrickson didn't have any nerve damage after the injury.

Tests showed #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (neck stinger) did not suffer any nerve damage from his injury Sunday, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2024

Despite his injury, Hendrickson did suit up for practice on Wednesday. He was a limited participant, according to the Bengals injury report.

The Bengals have also cleared defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson to return to practice. Murphy was on the IR list and designated to return on Aug. 27 after a knee injury. Jackson was placed on IR on Aug. 29 with a knee injury. While both players can return to practice, neither has been elevated to the 53-man roster at this time.

In terms of other Bengals defense injuries, Taylor said B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins, both defensive tackles, continue to improve after their respective hamstring injuries. Taylor specified that Hill, who was also a limited participant in practice Wednesday, was further along in recovery than Rankins, who did not practice again Wednesday.

The Bengals and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.