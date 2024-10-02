Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Trey Hendrickson has had 'positive' progress since neck injury

Hamilton County officials unveiled the long-awaited renovation plan for Paycor Stadium on Tuesday, as its lease with the Cincinnati Bengals is set to expire in less than two years.
Trey Hendrickson
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are gearing up to take on the Baltimore Ravens — their first AFC North opponent of the season — and it's unclear if standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson will suit up for the game.

The defensive end was ruled out in Cincinnati's win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday after he suffered a neck stinger in the second half.

On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor said the Hendrickson's injury was "hard to say," but that the 29-year-old has had "positive" progress.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Hendrickson didn't have any nerve damage after the injury.

Despite his injury, Hendrickson did suit up for practice on Wednesday. He was a limited participant, according to the Bengals injury report.

The Bengals have also cleared defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson to return to practice. Murphy was on the IR list and designated to return on Aug. 27 after a knee injury. Jackson was placed on IR on Aug. 29 with a knee injury. While both players can return to practice, neither has been elevated to the 53-man roster at this time.

In terms of other Bengals defense injuries, Taylor said B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins, both defensive tackles, continue to improve after their respective hamstring injuries. Taylor specified that Hill, who was also a limited participant in practice Wednesday, was further along in recovery than Rankins, who did not practice again Wednesday.

The Bengals and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

More Bengals news:
Bengals look to try and build on their first win as matchup with Ravens looms Cincinnati Bengals secure first win of the season, beat Carolina Panthers 34-24 Bengals look to avoid 0-4 start, but former QB Andy Dalton stand in the way

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money