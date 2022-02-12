Watch
Bengals call up DT Daniels, WR Taylor from practice squad

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a two-point conversion to tie the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 18:19:56-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have brought up defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both are classified as standard elevations.

Taylor has appeared in the Bengals’ last seven games. He caught the tying, 2-point conversion during the third quarter of the AFC championship game against Kansas City. He has also been the primary kick and punt returner.

Daniels has not played in the past two games after he suffered a groin injury in the wild-card round win over the Las Vegas Raiders. At 32 years old and with 124 games, Daniels is the Bengals’ oldest and most experienced player on the Super Bowl roster.

