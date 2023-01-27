'Be comfortable and confident like Joe Burrow': Special education class uses Bengals QB's outfits as lesson

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be known for his great outfits, but students at a local middle school are offering "Joe Shiesty" some fashion advice.

Megan Huffman, a paraeducator at Campbell County Middle School works with 13 students in the special education classroom. While working on a lesson about differences, Huffman decided to relate the top to everyone's favorite player.

"I decided to make these Clip Arts with his face and an empty suit," Huffman said. "Our students could create their own Joe Burrow and show his different personalities through the suits that they thought he would wear."

Students colored in the outlines to design a suit for Burrow. Styles and colors varied between each design.

"They say he’s way out there with his style," she said. "Our kids can (be) just as creative with themselves and be comfortable and confident like Joe Burrow is when he's walking to games."

"We want them to be always able to show themselves because we know no one is the same," said fellow special education teacher Karen Starrett.

Students in the class are big Burrow fans.

"I want him to win the Super Bowl," said student Dylan.

They have high hopes for the team this week, expecting them to win the game.

"It's nice to see their perseverance they have going through the year," Starrett said about the team. "So that’s able to show our kids you can keep having their perseverance and keep pushing themselves to be better at what they're doing."