Fight in stands halts Northeast Conference championship game

Officials had to stop the Northeast Conference men’s NCAA college basketball championship game between Bryant and Wagner in the second half after an altercation occurred in the stands behind the Wagner bench.

A fight broke out in the stands of the NEC Championship Game between Wagner and Bryant. pic.twitter.com/96FjSkYTg9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2022

According to the Associated Press, the game was stopped for around 30 minutes with 4:37 left to play, with Bryant leading 68-32 after a fight between Wagner and Bryant fans broke out.

No one from either team made it into the stands, although several Wagner players, including Will Martinez, attempted to but were restrained, USA Today reported.

The news outlets reported that Martinez was the only player ejected from the game.

Both teams were sent to their locker rooms while police and officials could get the situation under control.

Several fans were removed from the stands, and eventually, players could return to finish the game.

No. 1 seed Bryant went on to win the game 70-43 and clinched its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.