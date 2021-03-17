Field is set: NCAA Tournament will have no replacement teams

The deadline for teams to be replaced in the NCAA Tournament has passed without incident: The field of 68 is set. Only Virginia has not yet arrived in Indiana.

The Cavaliers are expected to arrive Friday for Saturday's game against Ohio as they deal with virus testing and contact tracing.

According to The Associated Press, Virginia faces 13th-seeded Ohio on Saturday night.

If a team cannot play, their opponent will simply advance to the next round.

Replacement teams will not be subbed in.

NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt believes Virginia will get to practice before their first-round game, The AP reported.