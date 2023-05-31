Voting open now for 2023 MLS All-Star team to face English league champs Arsenal FC

CINCINNATI — Voting is now open for fans to choose which players should make up the 2023 MLS All-Star team who will go on to face Arsenal FC, the 13-time English league champions.

The match between Arsenal FC and the chosen All-Star team will be held at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, and will take place July 19.

Both Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez were selected by soccer fans to become the first two players in FC Cincinnati history to be named to the MLS All-Star team. Both players also went on to be named in the 2022 MLS Best XI.

There are 26 total players to be selected for the All-Star game:



12 players will be picked solely based on a vote by players, fans and media.

12 players will be picked by the MLS All-Star team's head coach, Wayne Rooney of D.C. United.

Two players will be picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Fan voting opened May 31 at noon and will close at midnight on June 14.