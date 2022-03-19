Watch
Vazquez sparks Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 16:21:57-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and assisted on another to spark Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami 3-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Ronald Matarrita took a cross from Vazquez and scored in the 18th minute to stake Cincinnati (2-2-0) to a 1-0 lead. Vazquez scored in the 24th minute on a header — with an assist from Matarrita — to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin in the box to cut Miami’s deficit to one.

Vazquez drew a penalty in the 78th minute, but Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the left post. Vazquez wrapped up the win with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Miami (0-3-1) is still looking for its first win of the season and has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the MLS.

Cincinnati outshot Miami 15-13 and had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Alec Kann had three saves for Cincinnati. Drake Callender saved three for Miami.

