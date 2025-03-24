USWNT returning to TQL Stadium this summer to play friendly against Republic of Ireland

CINCINNATI — The United States Women's National Team is returning to Cincinnati this summer.

Fresh off winning an Olympic Gold Medal in Paris in 2024, the team will play a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland at TQL Stadium on June 29, FC Cincinnati officials announced Monday.

It's the third match-up played by the USWNT at the stadium since it opened in 2021.

"We are thrilled to host the US Women's National Team as they take on Ireland this summer at TQL Stadium," said Jeff Berding, president and CEO of FC Cincinnati, in a press release. "This match continues our promise of bringing the world to Cincinnati and representing Cincinnati to the world."

Though it's still unclear whether they'll be a part of the roster on match day, Cincinnati natives Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury have both played for the national team. Lavelle, a star midfielder with the USWNT who debuted in 2017, is a Mount Notre Dame Acadamy graduate. Kingsbury, a goalkeeper who debuted with the USWNT in 2022 and played during the 2023 Women's World Cup, is a St. Ursula Academy grad.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Lavelle was missing from the USWNT roster during the SheBelieves Cup in February after she underwent ankle surgery in December.

The game this summer will be the USWNT's first time facing Ireland since 2023, when the US team swept in two games in a row ahead of that year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

While this is only the third match played by the USWNT at TQL Stadium, they're currently undefeated in the Queen City. In 2021, the team played its first match in the stadium against Paraguay and won 8-0. Then, they returned in 2023 for a match-up against South Africa, which the USWNT won 3-0.

Tickets for the June match against Ireland go on sale for FC Cincinnati season ticket members first, in an exclusive pre-sale that will be held Wednesday, March 26 at noon. Orange and Blue reserve members will have a pre-sale window beginning at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m.