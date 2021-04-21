Watch
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati

items.[0].videoTitle
FC Cincinnati is looking for its first season-opening win since joining Major League Soccer. The club is 0-2 in season-opening games, but has a chance to change that Saturday night, when it faces Nashville SC on the road.
Frankie_Amaya_FC_Cincinnati_051119_2.jpg
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 20:10:19-04

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati on Tuesday and signed him to a new contract.

The Red Bulls said Amaya’s three-year contract will go into effect for 2022. The MLS club will have an option for one additional season.

New York will send $950,000 in general allocation money to Cincinnati, of which $500,000 will be paid in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. An additional $125,000 in allocation money would be paid if certain performance metrics are achieved.

The 20-year Amaya played at UCLA and was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS draft.

Amaya started 22 of Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, scoring a goal in 1,798 minutes. He was on the U.S. team that won the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 championship but was cut from the roster ahead of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

The 'Good' in Your Morning!