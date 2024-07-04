Watch Now
Pavel Bucha scores 2 goals, Cincinnati beats DC United 3-2

Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 04, 2024

WASHINGTON — Pavel Bucha scored two goals — the 26-year-old midfielder's first multi-goal game in MLS — to help FC Cincinnati beat D.C. United 3-2 Wednesday night.

D.C. United (4-10-8) is winless in 10 consecutive games dating to a 3-2 win over Atlanta United on May 11.

Luca Orellano, at the edge of the penalty area, chipped a pass to Pavel Bucha, who split a pair of defenders and slid to beat goalkeeper Tyler Miller to the ball and poke it into the net to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute.

Bucha made it 3-1 when he ran onto a ball played by Yamil Asad and scored from the center of the area in the 63rd.

Celentano had three saves for Cincinnati (14-4-3), which has won four of its last five games.

Kevin Kelsy redirected a pass by Miller into the net to open the scoring. Matti Peltola played a back pass to Miller and Kelsy immediately charged the unsuspecting Miller, whose attempted clearance was deflected by Kelsy, high in the air before it slipped under the cross bar to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute. The 19-year-old rookie has five goals this season.

Martín Rodríguez scored his first MLS goal to tie it 1-1 in the 24th minute. The 29-year-old midfielder ran onto a loose ball at the edge of the penalty area, sprinted away from four defenders to the right corner of the 6-yard box and rolled a shot inside the back post.

Gabriel Pirani cut back to evade a defender and then exploded past another defender toward goal before slipping a rising shot between the near post and goalkeeper Roman Celentano into the net to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 69th minute.

