Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville snap Cincinnati's seven-match win streak with 2-0 victory

FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium
<br/><br/><br/><br/>Business Wire<br/><br/>
TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 06:07:34-04

CINCINNATI — Hany Mukhtar had two assists over a four-minute span in the first half, Joe Willis had a season-high six saves and Nashville SC snapped FC Cincinnati's seven-match win streak with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Nashville (4-4-7) notched its first victory for interim manager Rumba Munthali, who led the club to draws in his first two outings after taking over for fired manager Gary Smith.

Willis' effort gives him four clean sheets this season with three of them coming in the last four matches.

Cincinnati (10-3-3) was shut out for the first time since a scoreless draw with D.C. United on March 10. The defending Supporters' Shield winners missed an opportunity to move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference after first-place Inter Miami lost at home to Orlando City 3-1. Cincinnati trails the front-runners by a point.

Nashville stunned Cincinnati and goalkeeper Roman Celentano with a pair of goals over a four-minute span of the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Defender Jack Maher found the net first, using a pass from Mukhtar in the 25th minute to score for the first time this season. Mukhtar set up Jacob Shaffelburg's first goal of the campaign in the 29th for the two-goal lead.

Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati. He entered play with an 8-0-3 record through 11 starts.

Nashville takes a 3-2-2 lead in the all-time series with two victories coming in Cincinnati.

Nashville heads home to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Cincinnati returns to action on June 15 when it travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes.

More FC Cincinnati news:
Sergio Santos scores in 93rd minute, Cincinnati beats Toronto 4-3

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault by two women in lawsuit
NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault by two women in lawsuit
2-time NBA All-Star, legendary broadcaster Bill Walton dead at 71 (Scripps News)
2-time NBA All-Star, legendary broadcaster Bill Walton dead at 71 (Scripps News)
NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption
NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
NCAA, leagues sign off on $2.8 billion plan, setting stage for dramatic change across college sports
NCAA, leagues sign off on $2.8 billion plan, setting stage for dramatic change across college sports
New model for NCAA revenue to begin in fall of 2025
New model for NCAA revenue to begin in fall of 2025
Agent: This college commit will have same impact as Caitlin Clark
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
Toronto lands WNBA's first expansion team located outside the US
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!