Morgan scores twice, New York Red Bulls top FC Cincinnati 3-1

WCPO
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 20, 2024

HARRISON, N.J. — Lewis Morgan scored twice, Kyle Duncan added a goal and the New York Red Bulls defeated FC Cincinnati 3-1 on Saturday night to remain the only unbeaten team at home in the MLS season.

Morgan gave the Red Bulls an early 1-0 lead, connecting with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the seventh minute.

Early in the second half, Duncan made it 2-0 when he scored with a difficult right-footed shot from the central position outside the box.

Morgan made it 3-0 in the 59th minute, completing the brace with a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

Corey Baird scored in the 67th minute for Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls led 17-7 in shots and 8-4 in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had three saves for New York and Roman Celentano stopped five shots for Cincinnati.

New York is on a 15-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Red Bulls are 7-0-5 at Red Bull Arena this season.

FC Cincinnati saw the end of a seven-match road winning streak. Cincinnati and three other teams remain tied for the longest road winning streak in MLS history.

MLS now takes a break from regular-season play, with the All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24 and the annual Leagues Cup running from July 26 to Aug. 25.

Cincinnati (15-7-3, 48 points) heads to the break in second place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind Inter Miami.

New York (10-4-11, 41 points) is in fourth place.

