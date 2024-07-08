Watch Now
Miles Robinson to compete at 2024 Summer Paris Olympics with U.S. Men's Soccer team

He will be the first FC Cincinnati player to compete at the Olympics
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 08, 2024

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson is headed to the Olympics!

Robinson will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

The defender and FC Cincinnati posted the achievement on social media saying he was "Paris Bound."

"Robinson, in his first season with FC Cincinnati, has helped command a backline that has been among the very best in MLS this season and has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league play (26)," according to a press release from the team.

The U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer team hasn't competed at the Olympics since 2008.

Robinson will be the first FC Cincinnati player to participate in the Olympic Games and is one of three "eligible overage players" to make the roster, according to the release.

The team will play France for its first game at Sade de Marseille on July 24. Group A play will continue on July 27 against New Zealand and end in Saint-Étienne on July 30 against Guinea.

The top two teams will play in the quarterfinals on Aug. 2.

Robinson started in four games this season ending in a clean sheet win for FC Cincinnati. He also scored the winning goal in March when the team beat the Chicago Fire FC 2-1.

