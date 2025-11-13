Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Major League Soccer announces plan to shift season to start in late July, end in late May

Tanner Pearson/AP
FC Cincinnati forward Brenner, center, looks toward the field while embracing his teammates after forward Kévin Denkey (9) scored during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of MLS soccer's Eastern Conference playoffs against the Columbus Crew, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
CINCINNATI — Want to watch a snow-covered match at TQL Stadium? That might be a possibility in the coming years as Major League Soccer plans to shift its calendar to late July through late May.

The league announced Thursday its plan to transition from a February through October schedule to July through May, starting with the 2027-28 regular season. The change matches the schedules of international leagues like the Premier League, La Liga and and Ligue 1.

"The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a release. "Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."

MLS will take a break from mid-December to early-February, likely to avoid harsh conditions and a loaded playoff football schedule. Then, a summer break would take place in June and July.

Because of this change, the league also announced it will stage a shortened season from February to May 2027, with a 14-game regular season, playoffs and MLS Cup.

MLS said it will look at changing its playoff format ahead of the switch, but did not announce any official plans at this time.

We spoke with FC Cincinnati leaders, who said they voted for the change to align with global schedules and help with player transfers and signings.

