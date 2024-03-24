Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

Luciano Acosta's goal gives Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over NYCFC

FC Cincinnati flag fans
Jeff Dean/AP
Fans cheer during a MLS soccer match between Toronto FC and FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati.
FC Cincinnati flag fans
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 11:39:18-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (3-0-2), winner of the Supporters' Shield last season, is undefeated against NYCFC (1-4-0) in their last six matches.

Acosta, who started the 200th MLS match of his career, fired his right-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box to the bottom left corner of the net, which beat diving goalkeeper Matthew Freese. Corey Baird had the assist. It was the first goal of the season for Acosta, the reigning MVP.

It was Cincinnati's first home goal of the season. Kipp Keller had an apparent header goal in the 15th minute for Cincinnati, but Acosta was offside.

NYCFC's Kevin O’Toole left in the 78th minute due to an injury. Santiago Rodríguez's shot missed wide left in the 87th minute. Each scored a goal in NYCFC's 2-1 win over Toronto that snapped a three-game losing streak last time out.

Freese made five saves for NYCFC. Roman Celentano had three saves for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati plays at Charlotte on Saturday. NYCFC is at Inter Miami on Saturday.

More FC Cincinnati news:
Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Revolution

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.