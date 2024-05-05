Watch Now
Luciano Acosta scores for 3rd consecutive game, Cincinnati beats Orlando City 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Luciano Acosta scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Roman Celentano had two saves to help FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Celentano has four shutouts this season.

Cincinnati (6-2-3), has won three consecutive games following back-to-back losses to the New York Red Bulls and Montreal.

Acosta slipped behind the defense on the right side and ran onto a long ball played by DeAndre Yedlin before he cut back to evade a pair of defenders and scored from point-blank range to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the opening minute.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (2-5-3), which had its two-game win streak snapped.

Bret Halsey replaced Yedlin in the 56th minute and was shown a yellow card moments later. The 23-year-old defender picked up his second yellow in the 78th and Cincinnati played a man down the rest of the way.

