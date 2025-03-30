Kévin Denkey scores on PK in stoppage time to rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to rally FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

Denkey came off the bench for the first time in his fifth career appearance to begin the second half. He took the PK in the first of seven minutes of extra time, sending a right-footed shot past Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis after Walker Zimmerman was whistled for the foul. It was the third goal for Denkey.

Defender Josh Bauer put Nashville on top with an unassisted goal in the 39th minute. Bauer has two goals this season after not having a goal contribution in his first 36 appearances with the club over the previous two seasons.

Evander Ferreira pulled Cincinnati even four minutes later, also unassisted. Evander has four goals this season after scoring 24 times for the Portland Timbers in his first two seasons in the league.

Roman Celantano turned away seven shots in goal for Cincinnati (3-2-1).

Willis had four saves in goal for Nashville (3-2-1).

Nashville had won three in a row under first-year coach BJ Callaghan. The 10 points, eight goals and plus-five differential were all club records through the first five matches of a season.

Nashville travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. Cincinnati will host the New England Revolution on Saturday.