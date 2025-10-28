Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

Kévin Denkey scores in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 win over Crew

MLS Columbus Cincinnati Soccer
Tanner Pearson/AP
FC Cincinnati forward Brenner, center, looks toward the field while embracing his teammates after forward Kévin Denkey (9) scored during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of MLS soccer's Eastern Conference playoffs against the Columbus Crew, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
MLS Columbus Cincinnati Soccer
Posted

Kévin Denkey scored in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Monday night to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati, which is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season, plays Game 2 at Columbus on Sunday.

Denkey scored in the 78th minute. Ender Echenique sent a cross in front of the goal that was deflected at the back post by Alvas Powell. Denkey settled the loose ball in front of the net and sent it over goalkeeper Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Nine of Denkey's 16 goals this season have been game winners.

Roman Celentano made three saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati.

Schulte made a huge save of Brenner’s strike in the final minute of the first half to keep it scoreless.

More FC Cincinnati news:
How to score a deal on FC Cincinnati playoff tickets

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State