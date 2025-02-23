Kévin Denkey, Roman Celentano lead Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls in season opener

CINCINNATI — Newcomer Kévin Denkey scored in the 70th minute and Roman Celentano made three saves — all in the second half — to lead FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over the defending Eastern Conference-champion New York Red Bulls in a season opener on Saturday night.

Denkey used an assist from DeAndre Yedlin to send a header past Red Bulls' goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Denkey was acquired in the offseason from Cercle Brugge of the Belgian Pro League for an MLS-record $16.2 million transfer fee.

Neither team had a shot on goal until Celentano had a save on a header by Red Bulls newcomer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 66th minute. Celentano had a save on a header by Alexander Hack two minutes later. Celentano's final save came in the 82nd meeting on a right-footed shot by Choupo-Moting from outside the box. Choupo-Moting played the last four seasons for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls, who entered play with a 4-0-1 all-time record in Cincinnati during the regular season.

Cincinnati improves to 2-3-2 in season openers. The club is hoping Denkey and Evander Da Silva Ferreira, who scored 24 goals over the past two seasons for the Portland Timbers, can help overcome the loss of former league MVP Luciano Acosta — now a member of FC Dallas.

The Red Bulls advanced to MLS Cup Final last season before losing to the Los Angeles Galaxy. The club finished the regular season with 47 points — the fewest in league history for a team playing for the title.

The Red Bulls will play Nashville SC on Saturday in their home opener. Cincinnati travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.