Jamaican native Alvas Powell helps FC Cincinnati win hours before Hurricane Melissa to hit his home country

WCPO
CINCINNATI — After 70 minutes without a goal, FC Cincinnati's Alvas Powell beat out the Columbus Crew's defense for the ball, setting up forward Kévin Denkey for the goal that clinched the matchup's first playoff game.

But outside of that moment, Powell said he's been doing a balancing act.

Powell was on the pitch at TQL Stadium, providing the team with a game-winning assist, as Hurricane Melissa bore down on his native country of Jamaica.

"I have to balance work and balance family, and my family is doing good," Powell said. "All the people that I know is doing good, so I already know that before I go out. So everything is good so far, I'm just hoping for the best."

Denkey scored the goal in the 78th minute of the game, just eight minutes after Powell subbed in. Winger Ender Echenique sent a cross in front of the Crew's goal that was deflected at the back post by Powell.

Denkey then settled the loose ball before sinking it into the goal, over Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Powell told us watching the ball fly into the net felt amazing.

Still, he said he's also thinking about his loved ones.

"Just stay safe, try and stay safe," Powell said he wanted to tell everyone in Jamaica. "And may God be with all of you guys."

The game was the first of three playoff games to be held between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew; the next match will be held in Columbus on November 2.

FC Cincinnati signed Powell to the team in 2021; the Jamaican international previously spent the 2019 season in Cincinnati as well.

He has made 58 appearances for the Jamaican National Team since his debut in 2012.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday and slice diagonally across the island; shortly after, it is expected to hit Cuba.

Hours before the storm, the Jamaican government said it had done all it could to prepare as it warned of catastrophic damage.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

