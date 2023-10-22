Here's who FC Cincinnati could face in the first round of 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

CINCINNATI — Playoff season is here FC Cincinnati fans.

The Orange and Blue, who clinched the Supporters' Shield, are gearing up for the best-of-three first round of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Having won the Eastern Conference title, FCC are now awaiting their opponent. Cincinnati will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card, which is either the eighth-seeded New York Red Bulls or ninth-seeded Charlotte FC.

This is the first year the MLS is holding the Wild Card match-ups prior to the first round. The new playoff format was announced in February 2023.

New York and Charlotte play Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Red Bull Arena. Currently, New York holds the MLS record for consecutive playoff appearances at 14. Meanwhile, Charlotte clinched their first-ever playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over Miami on Decision Day.

At this time, it hasn't been determined when FC Cincinnati will play their first-round playoff game.

To close out the regular season, FCC drew Atlanta United 2-2 at TQL Stadium on Saturday. FC Cincinnati excelled in the regular season finishing with a 20-9-5 record, becoming the 18th club in MLS history to win 20 or more games in a season.

Regardless of who they play in the first round, Cincinnati has home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup.

FCC also has hosting priority for the 2023 MLS Cup due to their Supporter' Shield award. So, in theory, if Cincinnati stays alive in the playoffs, they'll host the final match. Otherwise, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts the game.

Last year, Los Angeles FC won the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. In the 2022 playoffs, FC Cincinnati fell 1-0 to then-No. 1 seed Philadelphia Union in the the semifinals. The game marked FCC's second-ever MLS Cup playoffs match.