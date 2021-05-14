Full fan capacity coming to TQL Stadium June 19

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's third home game at TQL Stadium will be played with a full-capacity crowd.

The June 19 match against the Colorado Rapids could be played in front of 26,000 fans, the stadium's capacity, the club announced Friday afternoon.

"All of our season ticket holders are invited," said club president Jeff Berding during a Friday press conference.

Berding said single game tickets will also be made available.

FC Cincinnati will play its first-ever home game at TQL Stadium on Sunday.