For second year in a row, three FC Cincinnati players named to MLS All-Star roster

CINCINNATI — For the second year in a row, three FC Cincinnati members have been named to the MLS All-Star roster.

Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 All-Star game on Monday, revealing that midfielder Luciano Acosta, defender Miles Robinson and wingback Luca Orellano made the team.

It's the second year in a row that three FC Cincinnati players have been named to the All-Star roster: In 2023, Acosta, Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga were named to the team.

It's also the third time in Acosta's career that he's been named to the MLS All-Star roster — tying him for the most appearances of any player named to this year's roster.

Acosta is also the only FC Cincinnati player to be named to the All-Star roster twice while representing the Orange and Blue. In 2023, Acosta was also tapped to take up the mantle of captain for the team.

The All-Star roster is comprised of 30 players from throughout the league. Twelve players are chosen through a combination of fan, player and media voting, while two are selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The final 16 players were chosen through designations by the All-Star team's head coach, Wilfried Nancy, who is the manager of the Columbus Crew.

Acosta was named MLS MVP last year — the first time a Cincinnati athlete playing in a major league sport had been named MVP since Joey Votto accepted the honor from the MLB in 2010.

So far this season, Acosta leads the league with 15 assists and 11 game-winning goal contributions — six of which he scored himself, while five were assists.

Robinson and Orellano are both in their first seasons with FC Cincinnati, but both have started off strong. Orellano scored his fifth goal of the season against FC Dallas on Saturday, notching his first game-winning goal with the team.

Robinson and the rest of the FC Cincinnati backline have also excelled, conceding the third-fewest goals in league play. Robinson has also started in four clean sheets for FC Cincinnati this season and sunk the game-winning goal against Chicago Fire FC in March.

Currently, Robinson is playing with the US Men's National Team in the ongoing Copa America Cup.