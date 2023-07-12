FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named captain of 2023 MLS All-Star Team

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will take up the mantle of captain for the 2023 All-Star Team, Major League Soccer announced.

Acosta is one of three FC Cincinnati players who were voted to the All-Star Team this year: Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga were also chosen through a combination of fan, player and media voting.

According to a press release from FC Cincinnati, Acosta beat out three other finalists to win the designation as team captain. For the first time, the captain of the All-Star Team was chosen through a fan vote.

In the end, fans voted Acosta captain over D.C. United's Christian Benteke, Roman Burki of St. Louis CITY SC and Walker Zimmerman from Nashville SC.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on July 19 at 8 p.m. at Audi Field in D.C. There, the best players in the MLS will take on English Premier League team Arsenal FC.

Acosta has been one of FC Cincinnati's biggest stars, leading the Orange and Blue this season with 10 goals in 20 regular season appearances. His 17 goal contributions also grant him the rank of third in the MLS.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has also been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday seven times so far this season.

When Acosta returns to D.C. as the All-Star Team captain, he'll be back on familiar turf; the Argentine player spent four seasons from 2016 through 2019 playing for D.C. United.