FC Cincinnati stops Nashville SC rally for 2-2 draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randall Leal had a goal and an assist to help Nashville rally for a 2-2 tie with Cincinnati in the season opener and first MLS meeting between the former USL rivals.

Leal crossed to Jhonder Cádiz, who finished from close range to bring Nashville within 2-1 in the 20th minute. In the 64th minute, Leal tied it at 2 with a long-range curler that was just above the outstretched reach of goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

Luciano Acosta opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the eighth minute and Brenner's penalty kick made it 2-0 in the 12th.