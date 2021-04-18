Watch
FC Cincinnati stops Nashville SC rally for 2-2 draw

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Andrew Nelles/AP
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, left, celebrates his goal with forward Brenner during the first half against Nashville SC in an MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tenn., April 17, 2021.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 06:39:51-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randall Leal had a goal and an assist to help Nashville rally for a 2-2 tie with Cincinnati in the season opener and first MLS meeting between the former USL rivals.

Leal crossed to Jhonder Cádiz, who finished from close range to bring Nashville within 2-1 in the 20th minute. In the 64th minute, Leal tied it at 2 with a long-range curler that was just above the outstretched reach of goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

Luciano Acosta opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the eighth minute and Brenner's penalty kick made it 2-0 in the 12th.

