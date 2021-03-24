Menu

Watch
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

FC Cincinnati releases 2021 season schedule

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 17: FC Cincinnati fans are seen during the match against the Portland Timbers at Nippert Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. FC Cincinnati won its inaugural home match 3-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
FC Cincinnati
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:51:12-04

FC Cincinnati on Wednesday announced the schedule for its first-ever season at West End Stadium, the $250 million, 26,000-seat arena purpose-built to serve as the Orange and Blue’s longterm home.

The team’s 34-game season starts out of town at Nashville’s Nissan Stadiumon on April 17 and doesn’t reach Cincinnati until May 16, when FC Cincinnati will face Inter Miami CF in the West End.

The team will play a total of 17 home games between May 16 and Nov. 7, when the regular season will end with a home match-up against Atlanta United FC.

FC Cincinnati's complete schedule is posted online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!