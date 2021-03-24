FC Cincinnati releases 2021 season schedule

FC Cincinnati on Wednesday announced the schedule for its first-ever season at West End Stadium, the $250 million, 26,000-seat arena purpose-built to serve as the Orange and Blue’s longterm home.

The team’s 34-game season starts out of town at Nashville’s Nissan Stadiumon on April 17 and doesn’t reach Cincinnati until May 16, when FC Cincinnati will face Inter Miami CF in the West End.

Excited to call @WestEndStadium home this season! Check out the fixtures for 2021. #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/wZkEzieNTG — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) March 24, 2021

The team will play a total of 17 home games between May 16 and Nov. 7, when the regular season will end with a home match-up against Atlanta United FC.

FC Cincinnati's complete schedule is posted online here.