FC Cincinnati fans can soon head to Vine Street to get team merch

CINCINNATI — Fans of FC Cincinnati will be able to pick up merch for their favorite team at a location in Over-the-Rhine.

The team announced it will open a new, off-site team store at 1433 Vine Street in OTR. The team said a grand opening date for the shop will be announced and held "at a later date."

The location will become the second space within Cincinnati where licensed FC Cincinnati merchandise can be purchased from the team. When FC Cincinnati was first founded, a shop in downtown Cincinnati served this purpose, but it was closed after TQL Stadium was finished and focus shifted to the fan shop within the stadium.

Now, the Vine Street location will be able to give FC Cincinnati fans their fix when TQL Stadium and the shop inside is closed. It will be the team's primary store when the Orange and Blue are not playing a match, or when TQL Stadium's FC Cincinnati Team Store is not open.

The OTR shop will not be open on matchdays, the team said.

As of now, the new shop's hours are slated to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. om Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shop will be closed on Mondays.