FC Cincinnati drops final match of season

FC Cincinnati dropped its final match of the season 2-1 to Atlanta United FC.

The Orange and Blue were leading at half, but two second half goals helped Atlanta to its 13th win of the season — clinching a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defender Zico Bailey scored his first career Major League Soccer goal in the 21st minute with an assist from Luciano Acosta. The assist was Acosta's 10th of the season, making him one of 13 players to have double-digit assists in 2021.

Miles Robinson tied the game with a header in the 70th minute, while Josef Martinez hit the game-winner just nine minutes later. Robinson was named to the United States Men's National Team roster for its FIFA World Cup qualification camp, including the game against Mexico at TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati ends the season with a 12-game losing streak. The team won only once at TQL Stadium, though interim head coach Tyrone Marshall said he can see the progress the team has made during his tenure.

"From what we started with to what we have now with the guys is like 360 degree turn from them," Marshall said. "They were so willing to make those changes when we came in. You can see from the eye test, that the team before and now is different."

The 2022 Major League Soccer season will start Saturday, Feb. 26 — the earliest start to an MLS season to align with the international soccer schedule.