DC United's Bono, Cincinnati's Celantano yield nothing in scoreless draw

Posted at 6:34 PM, Mar 10, 2024
CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bono finished with seven saves for D.C. United, Roman Celentano stopped four shots for FC Cincinnati and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

Bono had four saves in the first half for DC United (1-0-2) and he notched his first clean sheet of the season after posting five in nine starts for the club last year. Bono joined the club after making 129 starts for Toronto FC over eight seasons.

Celentano had three saves in the first half for Cincinnati (1-0-2), the defending Supporters' Shield winners.

DC United is off to a good start under first-year coach Troy Lesesne, who went 14-10-8 as interim manager for the New York Red Bulls last season but was not retained. DC United snapped him up to replace Wayne Rooney.

Reigning MVP Luciano Acosta is still looking for his first goal this season for Cincinnati. He has two assists.

DC United returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play the New England Revolution on Sunday.

