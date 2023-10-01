Watch Now
Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-2 to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title

Chris Young/AP
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta bursts through the challenges of Toronto FC's Sigurd Rosted and Themi Antonoglou, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 11:30 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 23:30:08-04

TORONTO — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals in a seven-minute span, Aaron Boupendza added a game-winner in the 72nd minute and Cincinnati beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title.

Cincinnati (19-4-8) also secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs and ensured home-field advantage at TQL Stadium for the MLS Cup if they advance that far.

Cincinnati has won six of its last seven matches against Toronto, including the last four in a row after losing each of the first three meetings between the sides. It's the first time Cincinnati has won four straight regular-season matches against a single opponent in club history.

Toronto (4-16-11) has lost 14 of its last 15 matches in all competitions, including the last four in a row.

Jonathan Osorio scored two goals five-minutes apart late in the first half for Toronto.

Both teams play again on Wednesday, with Cincinnati hosting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

