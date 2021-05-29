Watch
Buska’s header lifts Revolution over FC Cincinnati 1-0

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 17: FC Cincinnati fans are seen during the match against the Portland Timbers at Nippert Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. FC Cincinnati won its inaugural home match 3-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
FC Cincinnati
Posted at 6:00 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 18:00:56-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect in the 6-yard box with Carles Gil’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box near the end line.

The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Matt Turner made a pair of saves in the 82nd minute, the second to stop a wide-open chance for Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez. Turner finished with four saves for his third shutout of the season.

Geoff Cameron had a header miss over the crossbar on the last play before the final whistle for FC Cincinnati (1-4-1).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

