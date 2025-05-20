Bikes for a bike: Students rewarded by FC Cincinnati star for hard work in school

CINCINNATI — Sometimes, a bike leads to a goal, while other times, a goal leads to a bike.

For FC Cincinnati star forward Kévin Denkey, he aimed to ensure both scenarios unfolded.

Denkey recently amazed fans by scoring a spectacular goal via a "bicycle kick"—a difficult move where a player flips backward and kicks a crossed ball, landing on their back.

This impressive technique showcased Denkey's skill in a match on April 26 against Sporting Kansas City, where he netted the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

“It’s my best goal I’ve scored in my career. I’ve scored nice goals, but this one is special,” said Denkey, in English. His native language is Ewe.

A little more than three weeks later, Denkey visited Hays-Porter School in Cincinnati, located just blocks from the team's stadium, ready to reward the students for their hard work.

See Denkey donate more than a hundred bicycles to students at Hays-Porter School:

“It’s the same. I’m scoring the bike on the field,” said Denkey. “[This is] like the same feeling. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was younger.”

Denkey has always aspired to excel not just in soccer but also as a positive role model in the community.

On Monday, he arrived at the school with 150 bicycles to donate to students who demonstrated good grades and/or attendance.

“For the kids here, it gives them hope, freedom and opportunity. A lot of times, downtown and west end, they don’t get to play outside,” said Nedria West, the Principal at Hays-Porter. “Giving them a bike really opens up opportunities for them.”

The FC Cincinnati Foundation worked with Denkey to make the donations a reality.

One third-grade student at the school told WCPO he has never had a bike before.

“I’m going to start riding it every day, outside,” said the student.

Thanks to FC Cincinnati's leading goal-scorer, 150 goal-setting students now have a bike.