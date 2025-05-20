Watch Now
Bikes for a bike: Students rewarded by FC Cincinnati star for hard work in school

FC Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey showed-up at a local school and donated 150 bikes to students with good grades and/or attendance
FC Cincinnati star forward Kevin Denkey scored on a bicycle kick, April 26 vs. Sporting Kansas City. About three weeks later, he donated 150 bicycles to Cincinnati students.
CINCINNATI — Sometimes, a bike leads to a goal, while other times, a goal leads to a bike.

For FC Cincinnati star forward Kévin Denkey, he aimed to ensure both scenarios unfolded.

Denkey recently amazed fans by scoring a spectacular goal via a "bicycle kick"—a difficult move where a player flips backward and kicks a crossed ball, landing on their back.

This impressive technique showcased Denkey's skill in a match on April 26 against Sporting Kansas City, where he netted the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

“It’s my best goal I’ve scored in my career. I’ve scored nice goals, but this one is special,” said Denkey, in English. His native language is Ewe.

A little more than three weeks later, Denkey visited Hays-Porter School in Cincinnati, located just blocks from the team's stadium, ready to reward the students for their hard work.

“It’s the same. I’m scoring the bike on the field,” said Denkey. “[This is] like the same feeling. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was younger.”

Denkey has always aspired to excel not just in soccer but also as a positive role model in the community.

On Monday, he arrived at the school with 150 bicycles to donate to students who demonstrated good grades and/or attendance.

“For the kids here, it gives them hope, freedom and opportunity. A lot of times, downtown and west end, they don’t get to play outside,” said Nedria West, the Principal at Hays-Porter. “Giving them a bike really opens up opportunities for them.”

The FC Cincinnati Foundation worked with Denkey to make the donations a reality.

One third-grade student at the school told WCPO he has never had a bike before.

“I’m going to start riding it every day, outside,” said the student.

Thanks to FC Cincinnati's leading goal-scorer, 150 goal-setting students now have a bike.

