Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ESPN: NFL investigates Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting

Colts Raiders Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Colts Raiders Football
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 08:13:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official told ESPN.

Several sources confirmed to ESPN that the player being investigated is cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers is a sixth-round pick and is entering his final year of a four year, $3.4 million contract.

Sources tell ESPN that a sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, including on Colts games, sources tell ESPN.

Bets ranged from $25-$35, with at least one low four-figure bet, ESPN sources revealed.

A Sports Handlereport detailed an investigation into a Colts Players 'pervasive' betting, including wagers on his own team.

Isaiah Rodgers released a statement on Twitter apologizing for his actions.

Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.
Isaiah Rodgers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.