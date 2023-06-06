ESPN: NFL investigates Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
"We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time," a team official told ESPN.
Several sources confirmed to ESPN that the player being investigated is cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.
Rodgers is a sixth-round pick and is entering his final year of a four year, $3.4 million contract.
Sources tell ESPN that a sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, including on Colts games, sources tell ESPN.
Bets ranged from $25-$35, with at least one low four-figure bet, ESPN sources revealed.
A Sports Handlereport detailed an investigation into a Colts Players 'pervasive' betting, including wagers on his own team.
Isaiah Rodgers released a statement on Twitter apologizing for his actions.
Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.