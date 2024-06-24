Watch Now
Drag racing legend John Force injured in fiery crash

His engine exploded on a track in Virginia.
Drag racing legend John Force was involved in a fiery crash at Virginia track
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 24, 2024

John Force was injured when his engine exploded and his car caught fire Sunday afternoon at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

"During the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Force’s Funny Car suffered an engine explosion at the finish line and then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop," the National Hot Rod Association said in a statement.

"Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

Force, 75, is considered a drag racing legend, having won more than a dozen championships.

Earlier this month, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
