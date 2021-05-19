Watch
Danica Patrick to drive pace car at Indy 500

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Danica Patrick waits during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Danica Patrick will be on track at the Indianapolis 500, at the front of the field once again. Patrick was announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021, as pace car driver for the Indianapolis 500. She will drive a 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green at the start of the May 30 race. “I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car," Patrick said. "Maybe they will let me drive it home.”(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Danica Patrick will be making an appearance at the Indianapolis 500 later this month. She will be driving a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible as the pace car on May 30.

In 2005, she became the first woman to lead laps in the Indy 500. When she placed third in 2009, it was the highest rank for a woman in the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At this year's event, Patrick will lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag.

She retired from professional driving in 2018.

