Damar Hamlin expected to make season debut this weekend, according to multiple sources

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin is expected to make his season debut Sunday. It would be the first regular season game Hamlin would play in since going into cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in January.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Hamlin will get playing time after the Bills ruled S Jordan Poyer out with a knee injury.

Hamlin was listed as the fourth safety on Buffalo's depth chart to start the season. He made nine tackles in three preseason games, but has not been active for any of the Bills' first three games this season.

The 25-year-old collapsed during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. He was taken to UC Medical Center to a hospital in Buffalo later that week, and discharged on Jan. 11. Doctors cleared his return to football in April.

Before the season, Hamlin spoke about how big of an opportunity it is for him to return to the team after such a life-changing event.

"You can never take it for granted because, you know, the NFL, they say it stands for Not For Long," he said. "So to be able to go through my situation and then be able to come back and still show that I can still do it is super big."

The Bills take on the Miami Dolphins, who put up 70 points against the Broncos in Week 3, at 1 p.m.