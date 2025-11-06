Cowboys Marshawn Kneeland dies days after first NFL touchdown

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Thursday morning at age 24, the team said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

Kneeland was in his second season in the NFL after being drafted by the Cowboys in 2024 out of Western Michigan University. The club did not release a cause of death.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in its statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

In his second season, Kneeland had become a more prominent member of the Cowboys’ defensive line. He recorded six solo tackles and six assisted tackles in seven games.

Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown Monday in the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

The NFL released a statement following his death.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, his family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources," the league said.

The Cowboys have a bye week before playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17.

